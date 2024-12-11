Hong Kong hero Giavellotto handed Sheema Classic target

Marco Botti has pinpointed the Sheema Classic at the Dubai World Cup meeting as a target for his globetrotting star Giavellotto.
The five-year-old entire put up a sparkling display in the Hong Kong Vase on Sunday, displaying a top-class turn of foot in beating Dubai Honour by two and a half lengths.
He was given an excellent ride by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who had to sit and suffer for a few strides in the straight before the gaps finally appeared and Giavellotto flew home.
“He was very impressive, I must admit,” said Botti. “Back at a mile and a half, we were a bit concerned that it was quite sharp at Sha Tin but the turn of foot he showed, combined with getting checked in the straight, he picked up in a couple of strides.
“I think that little bit of trouble he met helped as Oisin said he was just able to fill up when the gap shut in front of him. He then found an extra gear.
“He’s definitely got quicker this year. As a three and four-year-old we stepped him up to a mile and six and two miles, but he never actually showed much of a turn of foot. The other day was the best performance of his career.
“He’s showing a change of gear now and he really was quite impressive.”
Giavellotto ran in Saudi Arabia in February before heading to Dubai for their two-mile Gold Cup but Botti will change tack next year.
“He is definitely a horse who enjoys travelling. He’s been busy this year, he started in February in Saudi, he went to Dubai, Ireland and now Hong Kong and that is a big bonus. He enjoys being away from the yard and it gives us chance to target those kind of races that have huge prize-money,” said Botti.
“I think we’ll skip Saudi for sure and head to Dubai. After the other day we’ll think about the Sheema Classic, that will be his next target all being well.
“We always thought he’d be starting off back at York in the Yorkshire Cup, but it might be different now, we might campaign him over a mile and a half.
“The Sheema Classic will be tough – at that time of year the Japanese horses tend to target it, but he likes going left-handed. Although he is quite versatile.
“He’s still an entire. He was a tricky horse when he was younger but he’s got better with age. We were hoping that when his racing days are over he could get a little job as a stallion, it would probably be a National Hunt one but he’s a good-looking horse, so hopefully we can find him a nice place.”
