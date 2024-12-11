Hong Kong hero Giavellotto handed Sheema Classic target

The five-year-old entire put up a sparkling display in the Hong Kong Vase on Sunday, displaying a top-class turn of foot in beating Dubai Honour by two and a half lengths.

He was given an excellent ride by champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who had to sit and suffer for a few strides in the straight before the gaps finally appeared and Giavellotto flew home.

“He was very impressive, I must admit,” said Botti. “Back at a mile and a half, we were a bit concerned that it was quite sharp at Sha Tin but the turn of foot he showed, combined with getting checked in the straight, he picked up in a couple of strides.

“I think that little bit of trouble he met helped as Oisin said he was just able to fill up when the gap shut in front of him. He then found an extra gear.

“He’s definitely got quicker this year. As a three and four-year-old we stepped him up to a mile and six and two miles, but he never actually showed much of a turn of foot. The other day was the best performance of his career.

“He’s showing a change of gear now and he really was quite impressive.”