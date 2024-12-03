Hong Kong Diary: Graham Cunningham looks ahead to the HK International Races

Graham Cunningham focuses on Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship in his second diary instalment.
A dozen star jockeys sit deep in the bowels of a former cop shop complete with ancient cell blocks and you can go ahead and make your own jailhouse related jokes.
Set in the heart of HK’s Central district, the Tai Kwun complex is as striking as you would expect for a venue that took eight years to renovate at a cost of around £380m to the HKJC.
But, as the dynamic dozen pose for photos beside a spectacular Christmas tree, anyone who understands HK racing knows the four handicaps that make up Wednesday’s LONGINES International Jockeys’ Championship are super tricky.
Points are awarded on a 12-6-4 basis to the first three home with mounts allocated by a programme designed to ensure riders receive a fair spread of chances.
Tactics and the draw will be every bit as important as usual, possibly more so, but let’s hope the following hints prove useful:
But this gelding has improved of late, showing brazen speed to win at Sha Tin before finishing a good third at the Valley, and he looks the sort who could find a bit more and go well at a big price back at the minimum trip.
The potential plot angle is strong but SURE JOYFUL scores just as well on several metrics. Ricky Yiu’s gelding is higher in the weights than when third in this last year but he returns in fine fettle and Colin Keane can be relied on to get the very best from him as he returns to HK for the first time since 2019.
It would be wrong to describe Frankie Lor’s lightly raced gelding as a winner without a penalty – as he was demoted by the commissars after pipping Lovero in a thriller here recently – but a 3lb hike for that looks very fair and the inside gate looks an added plus as he bids to make amends under Barzalona.
Spicy Gold has gone from strength to strength, winning his last three and beating a pair who’ve won since on his latest start, but he’s up another 8lb and that man Keane looks a live danger aboard the bang-in-form KYRUS DRAGON.
David Hall’s gelding did well to pip recent scorer Gustosisimo on his reappearance, switching off heels to pounce late with Purton using largely hands and heels. Stall 2 looks ideal for a stalking trip and, albeit from limited HK evidence, Keane looks in his element when able to keep his head as rivals on aggressive front runners are losing theirs.
Some people feel it’s possible to separate the hawks from the pigeons just by watching horses go through their morning routine at these big global festivals.
I’ve yet to be convinced but it was hard not to feel something potent is brewing as a raft of global G1 horses loped out of the quarantine barn and onto the Sha Tin track on a golden Tuesday morning.
Oisin Orr is in town early to assist with Spirit Dancer’s HK Cup prep and Richard Fahey’s globetrotter was calmness itself as he led out a strong Euro party including Starlust, Giavellotto, The Foxes and Dubai Honour.
Harry Eustace’s Mile hope Docklands seemed full of pep as he eased through a turf gallop and Giavellotto still had energy to burn as he sweated and plunged his way back to base after an AW workout.
Marco Botti’s chestnut clearly isn’t straightforward and didn’t help himself when last seen, getting in a state on the way to post then tilting his head across the adjacent stall before running third behind Kyprios and Vauban in the Irish Leger.
But cast your mind back the way Giavellotto laughed at Vauban in the Yorkshire Cup in the spring before stepping back to 2400m to run away with the Princess of Wales’s Stakes at Newmarket in July.
International ratings suggest those wins warrant a mark of 119, which rates just 2lb below last year’s Melbourne Cup hero Without A Fight in the HK Vase pecking order.
Oisin Murphy is the man tasked with ensuring Giavellotto is a little less fiery on raceday. The pre-race challenge will be half the battle but, if he decides to settle, this is a highly strung hawk with the ability to fly under the radar at what should be a handy price.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.