Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle report: Well-backed Jade De Grugy shines for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Carrying the famous Kenny Alexander colours of the great Honeysuckle - whose name is attached to the race - Willie Mullins' daughter of Doctor Dino travelled sweetly turning for home under Paul Townend, but briefly looked in trouble when caught flat-footed coming to the final flight.

The 7/4 favourite's stable companion Spindleberry (25/1) appeared to have got the better of 11/4 shot Jetara (Jessica Harrington) to provide an upset, but Jade De Grugy found extra on touching down after the last.

She picked up well on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths from Spindleberry and Jetara, with A Penny A Hundred fourth at 66/1.