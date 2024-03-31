Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle report: Well-backed Jade De Grugy shines for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend

Jade De Grugy won the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares' Novice Hurdle, putting her Cheltenham Festival defeat behind her.
Carrying the famous Kenny Alexander colours of the great Honeysuckle - whose name is attached to the race - Willie Mullins' daughter of Doctor Dino travelled sweetly turning for home under Paul Townend, but briefly looked in trouble when caught flat-footed coming to the final flight.
The 7/4 favourite's stable companion Spindleberry (25/1) appeared to have got the better of 11/4 shot Jetara (Jessica Harrington) to provide an upset, but Jade De Grugy found extra on touching down after the last.
She picked up well on the run-in to score by two and a quarter lengths from Spindleberry and Jetara, with A Penny A Hundred fourth at 66/1.
