Home By The Lee won the Savills Hurdle at Leopardstown | report and replay

Home By The Lee (15/8 favourite) swept past his rivals to win the Savills Hurdle at Leopardstown.
The 2022 winner could only finish fifth in last year's renewal of the Grade One but came into this race in fine form after beating Bob Olinger in the Lismullen Hurdle last month.
Noble Yeats was pulled up before the second last but the remaining sextet were tightly grouped with Hewick taking over the running from Asterion Forlonge as they straightened up.
Sandor Clegane moved onto the heels of the new leader but he, in turn, was passed by Bob Olinger as the jockeys played their cards. Bob Olinger wasn't in front for long with JJ Slevin producing Home By The Lee with a devastating run in the centre of the track.
The duo landed running and in front after the last and galloped on strongly to win by six lengths.
Bob Olinger was second, three and a quarter lengths ahead of 66/1 chance Rocky's Diamond.
Home By The Lee is trained by Joseph O'Brien who has had a Christmas to remember after saddling Solness to win the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase as well as King George VI Chase hero Banbridge.
O’Brien said: “He’s been a good horse for a few years now and it was a really good reappearance in Navan the last day.
“His best runs have been with the blinkers before. He’s always less enthusiastic on his second run and we were worried that he may do a bit too much with the blinkers back on.
“JJ got him settled and into a lovely rhythm and I’m delighted for Sean and Rose (O’Driscoll, owners) and all their friends. This horse has a big following and is a special horse.
“I’d say that was close to a career-best from him. He’s been around for a number of years now and will go back to Cheltenham with an each-way chance.”
Of his recent run of form, O’Brien added: “It’s been a really good week.
“Solness has been a good consistent horse, but JJ found a good strip of ground all the way and Banbridge was going to be in the mix if he stayed and Paul (Townend) gave him a fantastic ride.
“Rarely things fall into place the way like you dream they could, but this week it has for us.”
