Home By The Lee won the Savills Hurdle at Leopardstown | report and replay

The 2022 winner could only finish fifth in last year's renewal of the Grade One but came into this race in fine form after beating Bob Olinger in the Lismullen Hurdle last month.

Noble Yeats was pulled up before the second last but the remaining sextet were tightly grouped with Hewick taking over the running from Asterion Forlonge as they straightened up.

Sandor Clegane moved onto the heels of the new leader but he, in turn, was passed by Bob Olinger as the jockeys played their cards. Bob Olinger wasn't in front for long with JJ Slevin producing Home By The Lee with a devastating run in the centre of the track.

The duo landed running and in front after the last and galloped on strongly to win by six lengths.

Bob Olinger was second, three and a quarter lengths ahead of 66/1 chance Rocky's Diamond.

Home By The Lee is trained by Joseph O'Brien who has had a Christmas to remember after saddling Solness to win the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase as well as King George VI Chase hero Banbridge.