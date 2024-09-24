Holloway Boy will carry top weight in the Balmoral Handicap

Recent Haydock Group Three winner Holloway Boy is an intended runner in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot on October 19 having been allotted joint top-weight.
His trainer Karl Burke could have three runners in the Balmoral, weights for which were released on Tuesday, and while he laughed off the suggestion of pulling off another 1-2-3 finish like last Saturday’s Ayr Gold Cup he believes they are all capable of playing a part.
He said: “Going from a Group Three back into handicap company isn’t an obvious route to take, but Holloway Boy’s owner Nick White has personal reasons for wanting to go there, as I believe it’s the anniversary of the passing of a very good friend or family member. He’s a strong possibility for the race, and then he’s pencilled in to go to Bahrain for their international race in November.
“Holloway Boy won the Chesham at Royal Ascot on his debut and he ran a blinding race over the course and distance in the Hunt Cup this year. While we’ve felt that in the past that giving weight away to up and coming horses has probably been his undoing, in a handicap of the quality of the Balmoral and with the smaller field you almost have to be badly handicapped to get in it.”
"Liberty Lane, second at Doncaster last time, would be a possibility too if it came up very soft, but he’s running in the Cambridgeshire on Saturday first. Thunder Run, who won at York, is also a possibility. He’s in at Haydock on Saturday as I thought he might need a penalty to be sure of getting into the Balmoral, but I see now that he only needs five to come out so we’ll see.”
Burke won’t have a runner this time in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes, in which his Poptronic beat Bluestocking a year ago, but he has entries in all of the afternoon’s other races.
He said: “All being well Royal Rhyme will go for the QIPCO Champion Stakes again, especially if the going is on the easy side, and our Celebration Mile winner Ice Max will take his chance in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes if it’s soft again, although I wish now I’d put him in the Champion Stakes too as I think he’ll improve for stepping up in trip.
“Fallen Angel is in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes as well. At the moment we are looking at the Prix de l’Opera for her on Arc weekend, but that could change. Swingalong and Elite Status are our likeliest runners in the Sprint, but Elite Status wouldn’t want it too soft.”
