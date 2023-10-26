Hollie Doyle to miss out on Bradsell ride at Breeders' Cup after failed appeal with Luke Morris taking over

Doyle incurred a seven-day suspension for her ride aboard the Jonathan Portman-trained Rose Light in the Unibet More Boosts In More Races Fillies’ Handicap at Kempton last week, being found to have cut across a number of rivals in the early stages of the 11-furlong contest, causing them to be tightened for racing room.

The British Horseracing Authority’s independent disciplinary panel heard Doyle’s appeal on Thursday morning, with the jockey contesting the length of the ban rather than the riding offence itself.

After hearing submissions from Charlotte Davison, who was representing the BHA, and Rory Mac Neice for Doyle, the panel concluded the original penalty should stand, meaning Doyle will be suspended on November 4, when Bradsell is due to run in the Turf Sprint at Santa Anita.

Rachel Spearing, the panel’s chair, said: “We do accept there was corrective action taken by Miss Doyle, but the reality was unfortunately the situation had been caused. We can see from the footage interference does take place and it is, in our view, significant.

“We find interference was foreseeable, it was serious and it is appropriate to fall within the careless riding (penalty) of five to 14 days. We note she was provided with a seven-day suspension and we see no reason to interfere with those days.

“We have concluded this wasn’t a frivolous appeal and in those circumstances agree to return the deposit.”

Lambourn-based trainer Archie Watson subsequently confirmed that Arc-winning rider Morris will now partner Bradsell in California on Saturday week.

The three-year-old defeated Highfield Princess when lifting the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot in June, since when he has finished third in the Nunthorpe at York and seventh in the Flying Five in Ireland.

Watson said: “Luke Morris will ride Bradsell at the Breeders’ Cup.”