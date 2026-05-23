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Hollie Doyle
Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle sidelined with injury after Bath fall

Horse Racing
Sat May 23, 2026 · 1h ago

Following an incident at Bath on Friday Hollie Doyle has revealed that she will be out of action 'for a while'.

Doyle was riding Vault Of Heaven for trainer Kevin Frost in division one of the extended five furlong handicap when her mount went badly wrong and was pulled up after two out with Doyle then falling.

Doyle broke the news via a post on Instagram on Saturday which read: "Thank you for all the messages, unfortunately I will be on the sidelines for a while after sustaining an injury at Bath yesterday.

"Thoughts are with connections. I'll be back!"

Doyle had been due to be at Salisbury on Saturday evening where she had a full book of rides.

Doyle's husband, Tom Marquand, provided an update to Racing TV on Saturday, saying: "She's gutted first and foremost.

"She felt like she was just running on into the season, enjoying it and finding a few fun horses. Thankfully it's a leg and nothing more serious.

"I think she's due to have an operation at some point today. Hopefully they sort it out in one and she can concentrate on getting back as fast as possible."

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