Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Audience is in full control of the Lennox Stakes
Audience is in full control of the Lennox Stakes

HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes report and replay: Audience impresses

By David Ord
15:25 · TUE July 30, 2024

Lockinge hero Audience roared back to winning ways by taking the HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes at Goodwood.

Primarily in the Newbury race as a pacemaker for stablemate Inspiral, he was well beaten in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.

However, dropped back to seven furlongs at Goodwood, the 4/1 shot was dominant, tracking Art Power (16/1) until the furlong pole where he went on and put a widening four lengths between the pair.

In a race where nothing got into it from off the pace, 7/2 favourite Kinross came through for third, a further length adrift.

Audience is now 7/2 for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes with the sponsors, Betfair and Paddy Power.

Watch Race Replay

Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING