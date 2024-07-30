HKJC World Pool Lennox Stakes report and replay: Audience impresses

Primarily in the Newbury race as a pacemaker for stablemate Inspiral, he was well beaten in the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot next time.

However, dropped back to seven furlongs at Goodwood, the 4/1 shot was dominant, tracking Art Power (16/1) until the furlong pole where he went on and put a widening four lengths between the pair.

In a race where nothing got into it from off the pace, 7/2 favourite Kinross came through for third, a further length adrift.

Audience is now 7/2 for the Sky Bet City Of York Stakes with the sponsors, Betfair and Paddy Power.