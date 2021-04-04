Declan Schuster’s Hong Kong Briefing | Wellington heads Sprint hopefuls

Speedsters clash for Easter Monday prize

Pitted as the battle of the greys, the absence of Hot King Prawn and Classique Legend from Monday’s (5 April) Group 2 Sprint Cup has left the door ajar for a new contender to stake their claims as ‘king’ atop Hong Kong’s sprinting throne.

While connections ponder Classique Legend’s future in Hong Kong, Hot King Prawn will sit out the remainder of the season to rest, leaving a field of 13, relatively evenly-matched gallopers to do battle over six furlongs without Hong Kong’s big two in attendance.

“He’s had enough for the season, this is his six-year-old year and he won two races including a Group 1 but he’s just had enough for the time being, so I’ve put him away for the season and I’ll try to get him going as a seven-year-old, and if he’s happy to work up we’ll go to the races,” trainer John Size said of Hot King Prawn.

Classique Legend’s untimely bleed on Wednesday morning (31 March) resulted in a mandatory three-month ban.

“It’s very unfortunate because his gallop was unbelievable, he worked like a bullet, coming home beautifully,” trainer Caspar Fownes said.

“He had a couple of coughs after his work and he sort of had a trickle of blood out of his left nostril and we called it. We informed the Club that he had some blood and then the vet scoped him.”

While both miss out on contesting the HK$4.5 million (approx. £420,101) dash, Wellington will take his place as the likely race favourite after laying out strong claims last month with a blistering Class 1 victory, clocking an equal class-record time to that of the legendary Sacred Kingdom in 2007.