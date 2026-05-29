His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen attend Derby Day at Epsom

The Derby is regarded as one of the world’s most prestigious and iconic horse races and will take place for the 247th time on Saturday 6th June, having been staged for the first time in 1780.

Both Their Majesties are Honorary Members of The Jockey Club and became the organisation’s joint Patrons in May 2024, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II who was Patron for 68 years, from 1954 until her death in September 2022.

As a racehorse owner, Queen Elizabeth II won every British Classic apart from The Derby. From 10 runners, she came closest to winning the race with Aureole, who was second to Pinza in her Coronation year of 1953.

The 1909 Derby is the only time a reigning monarch in Britain has owned the winner of The Derby, when Minoru triumphed in the race for King Edward VII. He had previously enjoyed success in The Derby with both Persimmon in 1896 and Diamond Jubilee in 1900, when he was the Prince of Wales.

The King and Queen’s visit to Epsom Downs on Derby Day continues a long tradition of Royal attendance for the historic race, with Queen Elizabeth II only missing Derby Day twice from the start of her reign until the COVID-19 pandemic - once in 1956 when on a state visit to Sweden and in 1984 when attending the 40th anniversary of D-Day commemoration in France.

Epsom's general manager Jim Allen said: “We are honoured and thrilled that The King and Queen will be joining us at Epsom Downs on Derby Day.

“Their Majesties show great enthusiasm, interest and support for horseracing in the UK and their attendance next week will be a proud moment for all of the team here and everyone connected with the racecourse.

“Derby Day provides joy and entertainment to millions of people around the world as one of Britain’s most famous and iconic events, and Royal attendance has been synonymous with the meeting for generations. We are delighted that Their Majesties will be continuing this tradition next week.”