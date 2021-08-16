Energumene maintained his unbeaten record over fences with an impressive victory in the Grade Two Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

Unbeaten in four starts during a sparkling novice campaign over fences, Energumene was sent off the odds-on favourite to make a winning return to action under Sean O’Keeffe, headlining a five-strong field on his first appearance in open graded company. Energumene was sent off the 1/3 favourite to make a successful reappearance in a Grade Two contest his trainer Willie Mullins has dominated over the years and ultimately did so without much fuss. The pair were still locked together jumping the fourth last, but Notebook cried enough early in the straight as Sizing Pottsie emerged from the pack to give pursuit to Energumene. However, Energumene was never in any danger of being caught and he was allowed to coast home after clearing the last in good style, ultimately passing the post with eight and a half lengths to spare over the staying-on Daly Tiger. The winner, who was completing a treble on the card for O’Keeffe and trainer Willie Mullins, received quotes of 3/1 (from 7/2) for the Queen Mother Champion Chase from Betfair and Paddy Power.

Mullins’ assistant, David Casey, said: “Sean said they went very quick early and he was happy when he went to the front, but the other horse (Notebook) took him on down the back straight and they ended up racing. “Other than that, he’d have been very impressive and his class told in the straight and he won easily. “In fairness Notebook is a Grade One horse, has had a run and finished last. Energumene was giving away a penalty and he (O’Keeffe) thinks he’ll improve loads.” Speaking at Punchestown, Mullins said: “I was very happy with Energumene. He seemed to be in control from what I saw for the last mile. “He jumped well enough and it was a good performance for his first run of the season. I’m hoping he will improve. “I don’t know what plans we will have next and it’s the same for all the horses. I’m just trying to get over this weekend first and we’ll see where we are.”

Impressive start for Concertista O’Keeffe and Mullins also struck in the Grade Two O'Flynn Group Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase with Concertista, who showed a good attitude to come out on top on her chasing debut. A 12-length winner at the Cheltenham Festival in 2020, Concertista was strongly fancied to double her Festival tally in last season’s Mares’ Hurdle but was narrowly denied by Black Tears. Concertista was a beaten favourite again at the Punchestown Festival but bounced back to winning ways on her chasing debut and seasonal reappearance under O’Keeffe. With 10/11 favourite Magic Daze ensuring a strong pace, Mullins’ 13/8 chance jumped well in behind before delivering her challenge in the straight. Jeremys Flame also arrived on the scene to set up a thrilling climax, with Concertista holding her off by half a length and Magic Daze just over a length further behind in third.

