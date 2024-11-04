Hewick set to head to Haydock for Betfair Chase

The Betfair Chase has emerged as a likely next port of call for Hewick following his narrow defeat at Down Royal on Saturday.
Having finished third on his reappearance at Punchestown last month, last season’s King George hero raised his game in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, going down by just half a length after a titanic tussle on the run-in with Envoi Allen, with the pair clear of Gerri Colombe in third.
Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon was delighted with his stable star’s performance and feels the result may have been even better had course officials not watered the ground during the week.
“He’s come out of it 100 per cent, there’s not a bother on him and it was a great run,” he said. “He gave his heart, didn’t he? If I’d gone to Wetherby for the Charlie Hall instead, I probably would have won, but we decided to take on the boys in Down Royal and we didn’t lose anything in defeat.
“They did a lot of watering and it just turned the ground too soft for me. The ground was lovely, but it was yielding ground and we just need good ground.”
In the immediate aftermath of his Down Royal effort, Hanlon suggested Hewick would either defend his King George crown at Kempton on Boxing Day or run in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown two days later, but plans beyond the start of December are complicated by the trainer’s impending suspension.
With that in mind, the County Carlow handler is keen to head to Haydock for the Merseyside track’s Grade One feature on November 23, provided conditions are suitable.
He added: “I’m hoping to go to Haydock with him now for the Betfair, that would be the aim. If the ground stays good for Haydock, I wouldn’t mind going (straight) to Cheltenham with him. His big aim this year is the Gold Cup and onto the Grand National after that. If I can get him to Haydock, I’d be very happy and could leave him fresh then for the Gold Cup.”
