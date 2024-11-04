Hewick set to head to Haydock for Betfair Chase

Having finished third on his reappearance at Punchestown last month, last season’s King George hero raised his game in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase, going down by just half a length after a titanic tussle on the run-in with Envoi Allen, with the pair clear of Gerri Colombe in third.

Trainer John ‘Shark’ Hanlon was delighted with his stable star’s performance and feels the result may have been even better had course officials not watered the ground during the week.

“He’s come out of it 100 per cent, there’s not a bother on him and it was a great run,” he said. “He gave his heart, didn’t he? If I’d gone to Wetherby for the Charlie Hall instead, I probably would have won, but we decided to take on the boys in Down Royal and we didn’t lose anything in defeat.

“They did a lot of watering and it just turned the ground too soft for me. The ground was lovely, but it was yielding ground and we just need good ground.”