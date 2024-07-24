Sporting Life
Isle Of Jura wins the Hardwicke
Goliath (yellow cap) runs in the King George

‘He’s ready to go’ – Goliath taking on King George giants

By Molly Hunter
09:58 · WED July 24, 2024

Francis-Henri Graffard’s Goliath will return to Ascot on Saturday for a tilt at the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes.

The Adlerflug gelding travelled from his home in France in June to contest the Hardwicke Stakes at the Royal meeting, where he was second to Isle Of Jura over the King George trip of a mile and a half.

Having fared well since that performance, a repeat journey back to English shores now beckons and he will step up to Group One level over the same course and distance at the weekend.

Christophe Soumillon will get the leg-up, and Graffard is hopeful the pace will be quick in what he expects to be a hot renewal.

“He is in very good form, he came out of his race at Ascot in great shape,” said Graffard.

“We have freshened him up, he’s back to 100 per cent and he’s ready to go again.

“He’s running again on Saturday in the King George, Christophe Soumillon takes the ride.

“It would be nice if there was a little bit more pace, it seems to be a very strong renewal of the race so we’ll see how he gets on.”

Team Godolphin pose with Rebel’s Romance
King George - the big questions

Graffard may have hit the crossbar at Royal Ascot with Goliath, but his stablemate Calandagan did not miss, running out a superb six-length winner of the King Edward VII Stakes.

He could also be headed for England as he holds an entry for the Juddmonte International Stakes at York, although Deauville is also a possibility with the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano on the table.

Graffard added: “He’s in great shape, the plan has not quite been made yet for the future. He has York and Deauville as options.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

