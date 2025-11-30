Herakles Westwood heading back to Cheltenham in December

The Lambourn handler has earmarked the £100,000 contest on December 13 for the eight-year-old, who finished second at the track last month on his first start in Britain this season in an amateur jockeys’ handicap chase.

And although the Saddler Maker also holds an entry in the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow 14 days later, Greatrex admits he is favouring a return trip to Prestbury Park for a tilt at the extended three and a quarter mile test.

Greatrex said: “I think plan-A is to go to Cheltenham for the long distance chase on the Friday of the December meeting. It makes a huge difference if you have Cheltenham form.

“He has run there twice now. He ran in the National Hunt Chase, but he was never in a position to threaten.

"The other day there he ran really well. He just got a bit tired, but got his second wind and flew up the hill. He has come out of the race in serious form.

“He is in the Welsh Grand National, but I’m just conscious that it can be almost unraceable.

“Although he handles soft ground, what I don’t want to do is run him on knee deep ground as then that he would leave his season there.

“I think Cheltenham is a good pot. If I went this way he could have the Welsh Grand National as a target next year. I don’t want to limit him to having all his eggs in one basket and then not be happy when it comes and think why did I miss Cheltenham.

“If something really punchy goes in at Cheltenham he could be out of the weights, but anything below one hundred and fifty-four he would get in off a light weight.”

And looking beyond his next start Greatrex hopes that Herakles Westwood could feature among his Cheltenham Festival team in March.

He added: “After his next start we can then decide which way to go. We could look at the Festival for him as there are a few races there like the Kim Muir or the Ultima.

“I think if you have a horse that acts around there it gives you such an advantage as it is not everyone's cup of tea.”