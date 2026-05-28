Henry II Stakes report | Dubai Future springs surprise

A fine piece of race riding from David Probert ensured a surprise 28/1 victory in the Star Sports Henry II Stakes (Group 3) for the Saeed Bin Suroor-trained Dubai Future.

Last year's Dubai Gold Cup winner was patiently ridden early on, but Probert decided to move his mount closer to the lead held by Furthur five furlongs from home. Probert kicked for home with three to run and had a willing partner, the pair skipping clear of the Rab Havlin-ridden favourite Sweet William (8/13 fav) who tried valiantly to close the gap running up the hill but was never getting there in time, with a neck separating them at the line. The win was a third Group success for the 10-year-old, who comprehensively turned the tables on the runner-up having finished eight lengths behind the John Gosden-trained seven-year-old in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot earlier this month. Last year’s Derby runner-up Lazy Griff was having his first start since finishing third in the Irish Derby last June and he plugged on well to take third.

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Winning trainer Saeed Bin Suroor said: “The way he was working in the mornings I thought he had a good chance to win this race. When I saw him travelling really well during the last two furlongs I said ‘Okay, he is going to win.’ “It was a good ride by David, but he knows him well now. He will ride him in the Ascot Gold Cup and that will be next for him as he has run well in it before.” Gosden, trainer of the runner-up, said: "I'm delighted with him giving them 5 lb, they didnt go any pace, he picked up well but just ran out of racetrack. The trial for the [Ascot] Gold Cup was perfect. "Rab [Havlin, jockey] was hands and heels, waving his stick at him. The Gold Cup in three weeks is what we are aiming for. You've got to be pleased when his next run is two and a half miles."