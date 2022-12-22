Although Minella Indo failed to complete on that occasion de Bromhead is confident of a different outcome with Envoi Allen, who made his first completed start over three miles a triumphant one in last month’s Grade One Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned eight year old gelding will bid to give the County Waterford handler a first victory in the festive Grade One prize, which he saddled 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo in 12 months ago.

De Bromhead said today: “Everything has been good. We decided we would go for the King George after Down Royal if it went well and thankfully it did.

“He seems good and Rachael (Blackmore) schooled him this morning. We are happy with him and happy to give it a go.

“I hope this is a good spot for him. It is an iconic race and we feel very lucky to have him in it. The Thompson family (owners of Cheveley Park Stud) will be there and we are excited about it.”

Envoi Allen is currently trading at 7/1 with sponsor Ladbrokes, with the market headed at 7/4 by L'Homme Presse.

The trainer continued: “It’s not for me to say what the betting should be but we are happy with our horse and we are looking forward to the race.

“Minella Indo is a real dour stayer that loves Cheltenham. This didn’t seem to suit him last year whereas this guy jumps and has a real high cruising speed, so he seems a different type of horse.

“We will find out on the day and I might be wrong but we feel he is the horse that should suit the race.”

Reflecting on his comeback display de Bromhead was most impressed with how Envoi Allen saw out the trip given it was something of an unknown going into the race.

He said: “I think it was a proper Grade One performance last time. It was a good race and it is always a hard race to win but he did it well in the end.

“He has got a really high cruising speed but it was lovely to see him run through the line like he did and it looks like three miles really does suit him.

“It is great to see him back over a more realistic trip for him. The trip was unknown at Down Royal but it was great to see him do it as well as he did.”