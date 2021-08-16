A review of the action from Wednesday's meeting at Haydock where Blaklion was a popular winner.

Skelton joy as Blaklion rolls back the years Blaklion rolled back the years with a tremendous front-running display in the Jewson Altrincham Veterans’ Handicap Chase at Haydock. The 12-year-old, who won the RSA Chase at the 2016 Cheltenham Festival, had not managed to get his head in front since winning the Becher Chase over Aintree’s Grand National fences almost four years ago. Results have been largely disappointing since being snapped up by owner Darren Yates in 2019 and joining Dan Skelton, although he did manage to finish sixth in the Grand National itself last spring. With a comeback run at Bangor three weeks ago blowing away any cobwebs, Blaklion was a 3/1 shot for his latest assignment and jumped impeccably in front under champion jockey Harry Skelton.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Another name familiar to jumps fans, the Venetia Williams-trained Aso, looked a big danger after jumping the final fence, but the leader dug deep and had almost four lengths in hand at the line. Harry Skelton said: “That was great today. The horse is a credit to himself really and for older horses to have the opportunity to run in races like this is fantastic. He gave me a great ride and the horse deserves it. At home he shows all that old enthusiasm and it’s great for Darren and Annaley (owner’s wife) – they put a lot in and they’ve had a fantastic day. “It’s just brilliant and what National Hunt racing is all about.” McCain star wins again A Different Kind (7/4) made it four from four since joining Donald McCain in the preceding Oakmere Homes “Introductory” Hurdle. Runner-up on his sole start in the Irish point-to-point field, the four-year-old had since won two bumpers and a novice hurdle at Sedgefield. The son of Doyen was not even favourite to beat two rivals on Merseyside, but knuckled down for Brian Hughes to give weight and a one-length beating to 8-11 shot Green Book.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!