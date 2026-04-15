Haydock Wednesday review and free video replays

Dan and Harry Skelton kept the ball rolling with a double on the card at Haydock Park on Wednesday afternoon.

The Skelton yard will collect a maiden trainers' championship title on the final day of the season on Saturday week, after a superb Grand National Festival at Aintree left them with an unassailable lead, and there's no sign of the duo easing off after bagging a couple more midweek winners. Le Beau Madrik (7/4) instigated the double, bouncing back from a no-show in Grade 2 company at Kelso to land Haydock's opening Watch Unibet Racing Postcast Novices' Hurdle over the extended two miles and five furlongs. The five-year-old set out to make every yard and didn't see another rival, ultimately coming home 15 lengths to the good over 9/4 chance Matty's Getaway, with a further yawning gap of 28 lengths back to the third.

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Harry Skelton, champion jockey during the 2020-21 season, was seen at his best aboard Riskintheground in the valuable Unibet Silver Trophy Handicap Chase - the Grade 2 'limited handicap' race having been switched switched from the recently-abandoned Cheltenham meeting. The 4/1 shot Riskintheground travelled sweetly in behind rivals and Skelton was at pains to delay his final challenge, eventually pushing the button to go after Henry De Bromhead's Zurich (9/2) who had taken up the running at the last. Riskintheground duly found for pressure and got up on the nearside to score by a neck from the gallant Irish raider. Outlaw Peter (6/1) finished almost 10 lengths further back in third. Skelton said on Racing TV: "Fair play to The Jockey Club and obviously to Haydock for taking the race. "He's just loved this better ground, he was actually going to run well in the Plate but he just loves the spring conditions. He's a horse you can rely on in the springtime. He's not getting any younger and he doesn't do a lot when he gets there - I just thought he was hanging fire but luckily we just got on the right side of the photo. "The theme of all of this is just pride - I'm very proud of the people that have allowed us to do it (win title)."

Perfectly timed! ⏱️



Riskintheground gets up to take the Unibet Silver Trophy Handicap Chase on the line 🥇@harryskelton89 | @DSkeltonRacing pic.twitter.com/ARCI6PfdoS — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 15, 2026

There was a minor turn-up in the Unibet Abram Mares' Novices' Hurdle as Cheltenham Festival hero and odds-on favourite White Noise (4/5) had to settle for the runner-up spot behind winner Dream Shadow (16/5 second-favourite). Johnny Burke led from flagfall on Fergal O'Brien's seven-year-old and, having gone nicely clear between the final two flights, she was kept up to her work to record her third victory of the season, scoring by four lengths.