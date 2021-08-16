Haydock Saturday review: Triple Time wins opener

Ryan excited by Triple win Kevin Ryan views Triple Time as a potential Classic contender for next season following an impressive front-running victory in the Betfair Exchange Ascendant Stakes at Haydock. The son of Frankel was sent straight to the lead by Andrea Atzeni and comfortably shrugged off the attentions of Hafit and land an emphatic success in the one-mile contest. Having made all when winning by nine lengths to open his account over the course and distance on his third start, Triple Time (3/1) took the step up to Listed company in his stride. He moved strongly in front and pulled out more when challenged by the 8-11 favourite Hafit to land the spoils by a length and a half.

Ryan said: “He’s a homebred horse of Sheikh Mohammed Obaid’s and even in the spring we thought he was very special. “He’s taken a bit of time. Physically he’s there, but mentally he’s just taken racing to really learn the job. He was very impressive today. We were very worried about the ground, but Sheikh Mohammed Obaid is never afraid to get them beat and we decided we’d find out if handled it or not. He’s handled it and he’s probably handled it because he’s a very good horse.” Paddy Power and Betfair cut Triple Time to 10-1 from 16-1 for the Juddmonte Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket on September 25.

And while Ryan is in no rush to commit to the exciting colt’s next target, he already has one eye on races like the 2000 Guineas and French Derby next season. “I’ll have to speak to Sheikh Mohammed Obaid about that (Royal Lodge),” said the trainer. “He’s done everything we’ve needed to do this year and he’s obviously identified himself as a very talented horse. We’ll do what’s right by the horse. He’s going to be a very exciting horse for next year." Double delight for Atzeni Atzeni completed a double when Artistic Rifles led his rivals a merry dance to secure his fourth success of the season in the Betfair Double Daily Rewards Superior Mile at Haydock. The winner produced an authoritative display – passing the post with a length and a quarter in hand over Bell Rock, with hot favourite Lord Glitters only fourth.

James Bethell, father of the winning trainer, said: “Ed has gone to a wedding in Ireland. He was rather reluctant to go, but I think his girlfriend made him, so she can get the blame! I’m rather emotional, funnily enough. I couldn’t be more proud and more pleased.” He added: “It was entirely the trainer’s decision to run today. I’d have waited until next Saturday for a £50,000 handicap at Doncaster! This horse went through the sales last year for £5,000 and didn’t get a bid. “I’d definitely have to ask the trainer where he’ll go from here, but I would think he might think about going to Dubai. He loves fast ground and he’s at his best when he’s making the running.”