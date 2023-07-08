Haydock Saturday review: Richard Fahey completes double

Prominent throughout the historic 12-furlong contest under Joe Fanning, Wootton'Sun took over at the furlong pole and found plenty for a half-length success – banking £77,310 in the process. That victory takes Fanning’s total to 38 winners for the year as he continues his assault on the jockey’s championship, with just William Buick (47 wins) and Oisin Murphy (42 wins) ahead of him at the time of writing.

The four-year-old was a second reserve for the contest after the declaration stage on Thursday morning but sneaked in due to a couple of drop outs, and he was quick to capitalise on that stroke of good fortune.

Richard Fahey described victory in the £150,000 bet365 Old Newton Cup Handicap as a ‘Brucey bonus’ after Wootton'Sun (15/2) capitalised on a late admission to the race by picking up a lucrative third career success.

And speaking after the race, Fahey admitted that he didn’t think he would have been in the winner’s enclosure with his charge earlier in the week.

He said: "To be very honest when we were second reserve, Steve (Bradley, owner) rang me and wanted to book a jockey and I said 'Steve, we've no chance of getting in'! It couldn't have worked out better in the end as Joe was available, he had a light weight and to win feels like a 'Brucey bonus'.

“It was a race that we had in mind at the beginning of the season, we felt he could definitely improve if he could sneak in and it’s worked out fantastically. He’s been running very well and we probably needed to win one of those races to get him up the couple of pounds to get him in this, so I’m delighted it all worked out in the end. That was his Derby so it's great it worked out."

Ramazan completes Musley Bank double

It proved to be an excellent afternoon for Fahey, who completed a lucrative 30.8/1 double when winning the penultimate £50,000 Price Promise At bet365 Handicap over seven furlongs with Ramazan (11/4 favourite).

The three-year-old could only finish ninth in last month’s Britannia Stakes over a mile at Royal Ascot but his trainer felt that he was much more at home dropped back to seven furlongs.

He said: “I don’t think he stayed at Ascot (in the Britannia Stakes), so I thought he ran a big race there. He might go six as he’s from a fast family, but he ran a good race at Ascot. He does things his own way and I think a bit of rain would help him as it would slow things down a touch. He’s a good, hardy horse. He’s in all of the big seven-furlong handicaps but I don’t think he’s going to get in.

“He’s in the Bunbury Cup and the International Stakes and he’d definitely get into them next year, he’s a Heaven's Guest type of horse. It’s been a very good day.”