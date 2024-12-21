Haydock Saturday review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action, reaction from winning connections and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Haydock.
King reigns with Ebert
Egbert stormed home to win the feature Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase.
For all the world the well-backed Jacks Parrot (4/1) looked set to land a gamble when sauntering to the front three out and still looked in control jumping the last
However in an attritional race which threatened to develop into a slow-motion finish, Gavin Sheehan conjured a sustained challenge from the 16/1 winner which swept him to the front inside the final furlong and he was four-and-a-quarter lengths clear at the line.
10/3 favourite Famous Bridge ran well in third under his big weight.
Queen remains unbeaten
Holloway Queen maintained her unbeaten record under rules with an ultimately smooth victory in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.
Second in her only point-to-point before joining Nicky Henderson for £180,000, she beat a dual bumper winner in Jasmine Bliss on her hurdling debut.
Sent off the 4/5 favourite raised in class to Listed grade on Merseyside, Nico de Boinville, on his only mount of the day, was content to take a lead from Kelya Wood until the pace picked up at the third last.
However, while the leader flew it, the favourite made a bit of a mess of that obstacle and was suddenly facing an uphill task.
It speaks volumes for her ability, though, that within a matter of strides, De Boinville was back on the bridle upsides Kelya Wood and seemingly going the better.
She put the race to bed on the run to the last, although Fromheretoeternity was beginning to stay on strongly when coming down at the last flight, which left Kelya Wood a 15-length second.
The winner was given a 25/1 quote for the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham by Paddy Power.
De Boinville told Racing TV: “We met the third last all wrong but she seems to be able to quicken up nicely in this ground. It’s hard work but she seems to like it. The idea early doors was I didn’t want to let the one in front get too far ahead of us and it worked out nicely in the end. She’s got a bit of character. Jerry McGrath bought her and he’s done well, she’s a good find.”
