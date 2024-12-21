Haydock Saturday review, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action, reaction from winning connections and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Haydock.

King reigns with Ebert Egbert stormed home to win the feature Betfred Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase. For all the world the well-backed Jacks Parrot (4/1) looked set to land a gamble when sauntering to the front three out and still looked in control jumping the last However in an attritional race which threatened to develop into a slow-motion finish, Gavin Sheehan conjured a sustained challenge from the 16/1 winner which swept him to the front inside the final furlong and he was four-and-a-quarter lengths clear at the line. 10/3 favourite Famous Bridge ran well in third under his big weight.

Queen remains unbeaten Holloway Queen maintained her unbeaten record under rules with an ultimately smooth victory in the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle. Second in her only point-to-point before joining Nicky Henderson for £180,000, she beat a dual bumper winner in Jasmine Bliss on her hurdling debut. Sent off the 4/5 favourite raised in class to Listed grade on Merseyside, Nico de Boinville, on his only mount of the day, was content to take a lead from Kelya Wood until the pace picked up at the third last. However, while the leader flew it, the favourite made a bit of a mess of that obstacle and was suddenly facing an uphill task.

