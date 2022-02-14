Bristol De Mai could aim to defy top weight in Saturday's William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock.
Nigel Twiston-Davies' three-time Betfair Chase hero has only ever made one previous handicap start in his life, when pulling up in last year's Randox Grand National won by Minella Times, but features among 16 acceptors for Saturday's valuable contest having returned to form with a close third at Lingfield last month.
The entries also feature Lord Du Mesnil, who landed the race 12 months ago having been second in the 2020 renewal for trainer Richard Hobson.
Venetia Williams won Haydock's other major staying handicap chase (Peter Marsh Chase) earlier in the season with Royale Pagaille, and the in-form handler could run Commodore and last year's Grand National Trial runner-up Achille.
David Pipe is also double-handed at the five-day stage with Sidi Ismael and Gwencily Berbas at the foot of the weights, while Time To Get Up could bid to get back on track for Jonjo O'Neill after disappointing in the Grand Sefton at Aintree when last seen in November.
One horse who could have Aintree on his agenda this spring is last year's Welsh National winner Secret Reprieve, Evan Williams' unexposed stayer having finished fifth on his belated seasonal comeback in this year's edition of the Chepstow marathon in December.
Dan Skelton's veteran Blaklion, Anthony Honeyball's Sam Brown and Fortescue from the Henry Daly stable are others still in the mix.
