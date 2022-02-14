Bristol De Mai could aim to defy top weight in Saturday's William Hill Grand National Trial Handicap Chase at Haydock.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' three-time Betfair Chase hero has only ever made one previous handicap start in his life, when pulling up in last year's Randox Grand National won by Minella Times, but features among 16 acceptors for Saturday's valuable contest having returned to form with a close third at Lingfield last month. The entries also feature Lord Du Mesnil, who landed the race 12 months ago having been second in the 2020 renewal for trainer Richard Hobson.