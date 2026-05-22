Haydock Friday reports, reaction and free video replays

A review of the action from Friday's meeting at Haydock where Rosy Affair won the feature race.
Affair blossoms to win feature
Rosy Affair, hard against the stands’ rail, landed the feature British Stallion Studs EBF Cecil Frail Stakes at Haydock.
The 5/2 winner was touched off by Flora Of Bermuda on her return at Newmarket and was strong in the finish under Billy Loughnane. In a race dominated by those drawn high, she knuckled down well in the closing stages to beat the strong-travelling Magic Basma by a length.
Lady Youmzain ran a huge race from stall one in third.
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Earlier Sea Venture (8/1) made a striking winning debut in the Oakmere Homes Supporting Macmillan EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes.
Having jumped right coming out of the stalls, George Scott’s charged looked to have plenty on her plate at the two-furlong marker under Danny Tudhope. But the jockey found racing room and the daughter of Sea The Stars picked up smartly, going to the front soon after.
With ears pricked through the final furlong she hit the line three lengths clear of runner-up Resemblance with 11/10 favourite Minzelle a further two-and-a-quarter back in third.
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The winning rider told Racing TV: “To be honest she was perfect really. She switched off nicely, relaxed through the race and the way she picked up on this testing ground today was pretty impressive.
“It was a lovely experience for her first time out. I was following Oisin as I thought he was one of the one to beat and he gave me a nice lead but I had to wait for my gaps. When we got out it was a nice effort to pick up like she did. She’s in good hands, George does very well with them and we’ll see where she goes next.”
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