Haydock abandon three races on Saturday card

The problem was horses slipping on the home bend, and they first inspected after race two, the bet365 Handicap, in which those affected included 3/1 favourite Dramatic Star who was eased down and trailed home last after losing his footing.

The inspection took over 30 minutes but eventually racing was allowed to continue.

Queen Of The Pride won the delayed bet365 Lancashire Oaks but Luke Morris reported the runner-up Tiffany had slipped on the same area and officials went out to look again.

After that it was decided to abandon races four, six and seven, which included the Old Newton Cup, with the only subsequent contest to be staged being the nursery on the straight course.

Haydock chief explains decision

Molly Day, general manager of Haydock Park, said: “An inspection was called following three horses slipping on the bend leaving the back straight in our second race, and as a result, reactive measures were taken to ensure the bend was safe to continue racing ahead of our third race.

“However, following race three a further inquiry was called, and the decision has been made to abandon all races on the round course (race four, race six and race seven).

“The welfare of our equine and human participants is our number one priority, and there are no further measures that can be taken to ensure the racing surface is safe to run the rest of today’s card in full. We are very sorry to all our racegoers here today, and all ticket purchasers will be offered an equivalent ticket or badge to another 2024 fixture of their choice, subject to availability.”

Jockey Oisin Murphy was better placed than most to assess the events, with his mount Wild Waves slipping in the second race, while he was victorious in the Lancashire Oaks aboard Queen Of The Pride.

He said: “A couple of weeks ago the clerk of the course got some stick in the press and from different racing people about watering and with the forecast this time round he hasn’t watered. The volumes of water that were meant to fall last night and this morning didn’t materialise and as a result the track in the straight and the bend, where we were racing on fresh ground, is good to firm.

“They haven’t been able to get grip round the turn and we’re in a position where even with sanding – it’s too late to now water – it’s unsafe for racing. They agreed they would do some work so they slit the track and sanded it and unfortunately that hasn’t been enough to create good enough grip.”