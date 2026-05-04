Hawk Mountain wins Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly despite signs of inexperience

Hawk Mountain ultimately ran out a cosy winner of the Group 3 Prix de Guiche at Chantilly.
Aidan O'Brien's Wootton Bassett colt won three of his four starts as a juvenile, culminating with victory in the Group 1 William Hill Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster in October, and he took full advantage of a dip in grade for his first run of the 2026 campaign.
However, it wasn't completely plain sailing for jockey Christophe Soumillon aboard the 8/11 favourite, who appeared to race wider than intended on entering the home straight and still showed signs of greenness when asked for his effort to seal the deal inside the final couple of furlongs.
Wearing cheekpieces for the first time in competitive action, Hawk Mountain was never headed in the nine-furlong contest and although Lord Clover challenged on the outside when the market leader appeared to briefly lose focus, he had more than enough class to run on and score with something to spare.
Hawk Mountain can be backed at 3/1 for the Prix du Jockey Club - the French Derby - back at Chantilly on Sunday June 7.
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