Havaila leaves it late in bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown for Gary and Josh Moore

Willie Mullins' Road To Home was also involved in a three-way tussle under son Patrick but he had to settle for third a year on from the yard saddling the second, third, fourth and fifth.

Our Power had gone for home in first-time blinkers under Dylan Johnston for Sam Thomas and looked all set to win until Havaila finished like a train on the stands' side.

Caoilin Quinn delivered his challenge to perfection after a patient ride on the well-backed 5/1 shot to finally bring bet365 Gold Cup glory to the Gary Moore Sandown C.V.

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Moore said: “It was a good ride as he is not easy. He switched him off, and travelled all the way around, and managed to just get there in the end.

“I thought he had enough to do, and a lot of ground to make up, but he did it.

“He won’t have to go up ten pounds this time!

"A good friend of mine, Richard Rowe, said you are not a trainer until you have won the Whitbread, and we have done it now. I’m very lucky to have the horse.

“Let’s just hope he is alright in the morning after running on that ground over that distance as it is always a worry, but hopefully he will be okay.

“I suppose you would have to go down the Grand National route, but let us get today with over first and then worry about next season.

“He has just started coming to himself.”