Teahupoo is 4/6 with Paddy Power to win Sunday’s Bar One Racing Hatton’s Grace Hurdle after only four horses were left in the race on Tuesday.
Gordon Elliott is responsible for three of those remaining in the race with Maxxum and Beacon Edge potentially joining last year’s winner and the Stayers’ Hurdle hero at Cheltenham in the race.
The quartet is completed by current Unibet Champion Hurdle favourite Lossiemouth who missed the Morgiana Hurdle at the weekend.
Willie Mullins’ charge was unbeaten in four starts last term including the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and Punchestown’s Mares Champion Hurdle.
Hatton’s Grace Hurdle - Paddy Power: 4/6 Teahupoo, 11/8 Lossiemouth, 20 Beacon Edge, 25 Maxxum
