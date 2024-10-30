Harry Eustace thrilled as Sea King secures Melbourne Cup spot

Harry Eustace described Sea King’s comfortable victory in Wednesday’s Bendigo Cup as an “absolute dream”, with the gelding securing a place Melbourne Cup field.

The five-year-old was making his debut for the Newmarket trainer in the Bendigo Group Three having previously raced for Sir Mark Prescott in Britain, with his 18 starts encompassing five wins and a notable sixth in the Ebor last time out. Subsequently purchased by OTI Racing and sent to Eustace, Sea King was well supported for the 12-furlong contest, with jockey Declan Bates riding with supreme confidence, allowing Sea King to stride on round the field approaching the turn for home before pulling well clear in the straight. Eustace and OTI Racing teamed up to finish fifth with Docklands in last Saturday’s Cox Plate and the trainer was delighted to see travelling companion Sea King sparkle on his Australian bow.

SEA KING | BENDIGO CUP 2024