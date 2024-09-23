Harry Eustace looking forward to Australian adventure

Being owned by Australian-based syndication company OTI Racing, Docklands was always slated for a trip to the Southern Hemisphere.

Last year’s Britannia Stakes winner at Royal Ascot has performed with credit in some high-class contests this term, notably when chasing home Charyn in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Sea King was last seen finishing a staying-on sixth in the Ebor under the care of Sir Mark Prescott but the five-time scorer has since switched to Park Lodge Stables, albeit briefly.

Eustace told Grosvenor Sport: “Docklands is heading to Australia in a week’s time, where he’ll go into quarantine in preparation for his run in the Cox Plate.

“We’ve just got to mind him now and keep him happy and healthy before the race on October 26. He’ll be quarantined at Werribee, where they have a training facility for the international horses.

“Moonee Valley is a tough course, but Docklands has always been a strong-travelling horse and usually if you travel around tracks like that then you can handle it. We’re hopeful it won’t be a problem.

“Sea King will travel over to Australia with Docklands. He’s a horse that is relatively new to us having come from Sir Mark Prescott’s.

“It was an encouraging run from him in the Ebor last time and he shaped there as though he’d stay further – he was keeping on all the time and I think he galloped out well to the line.

“Being a good, strong stayer will make him competitive down under. He’s fit and ready to go after his run at York and we’re just keeping him ticking over now.

“He’ll run in something like the Geelong Cup or the Werribee Cup, which are win-and-you’re-in races for the Melbourne Cup and that will dictate where he ends up.

“He’s been bought to stay in Australia once he’s run for us a couple of times, whereas the plan is to come home with Docklands.”

Eustace is also ready to travel with Ascot Stakes runner-up Divine Comedy, although her journey will be much shorter.

The trainer added: "The plan is very much to go to the Irish Cesarewitch with Divine Comedy, rather than the Newmarket version, at the moment.

“It’s worth a lot more, and I think the track and hopefully the going will suit. She loves soft ground and she stayed two miles and four furlongs well at Ascot on better ground, so I think two miles and two furlongs on softer ground should be ideal conditions for her.

“She hasn’t really had her conditions since winning at Haydock in May and hopefully there is a bit more to come from her with some cut back in the ground. She’s been great for us this year."