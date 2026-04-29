Harry Derham strikes for Double Green with Le Frimeur in Punchestown Grade 1

Racing in the Double Green silks of Isaac Souede and Simon Munir, the five-year-old was ridden prominently by JJ Slevin as Espresso Milan took them along under Danny Mullins.

On the long run between the third last and the penultimate flight Le Frimeur, an 18/1 chance, took control of the race, with only Colm Murphy's Zanoosh threatening to spoil the moment.

She tried her hardest to get to the quarters of the leader, but Slevin had more up his sleeve and he pushed Le Frimeur out for a convincing six-and-a-half length success.

It was a first go over three miles under Rules for the winner, who remains unbeaten in his career after point-to-point, Chepstow and Newbury wins preceded this crowning moment.

Derham had won at Grade 2 level before, but this was his first ever top level winner and it was the first Grade 1 for the owners since Talk The Talk won at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.

Paddy Power introduced the winner at 33/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at next year's Cheltenham Festival.