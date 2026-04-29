Harry Derham strikes for Double Green with Le Frimeur in Punchestown Grade 1

Harry Derham landed his maiden Grade 1 success as Le Frimeur won the Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown Festival.
Racing in the Double Green silks of Isaac Souede and Simon Munir, the five-year-old was ridden prominently by JJ Slevin as Espresso Milan took them along under Danny Mullins.
On the long run between the third last and the penultimate flight Le Frimeur, an 18/1 chance, took control of the race, with only Colm Murphy's Zanoosh threatening to spoil the moment.
She tried her hardest to get to the quarters of the leader, but Slevin had more up his sleeve and he pushed Le Frimeur out for a convincing six-and-a-half length success.
It was a first go over three miles under Rules for the winner, who remains unbeaten in his career after point-to-point, Chepstow and Newbury wins preceded this crowning moment.
Derham had won at Grade 2 level before, but this was his first ever top level winner and it was the first Grade 1 for the owners since Talk The Talk won at the Dublin Racing Festival in February.
Paddy Power introduced the winner at 33/1 for the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at next year's Cheltenham Festival.
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A delighted Derham said: "It's a dream realised. When you start out you dream of having a winner. I spend a lot of my days dreaming of training Grade 1 winners.
"To have access to horses like this for these owners is special.
"He won nicely at Chepstow and had a small setback, he needed six weeks. So we worked towards Punchestown, he ran at Newbury and we knew there was masses of improvement in him from that day.
"I really felt he was a blank canvas. He has the advantage of being fresh, but I thought that was a dominant performance and he's an extremely exciting horse.
"This is a horse that doesn't give much more than you ask. As JJ said after he just keeps galloping.
"I like the fact he did a bit wrong today and still won in this company.
"We've always seen him as a chaser. He's got size and scope. I will probably spend every day between now and November dreaming of him!"
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