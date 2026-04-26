Harry Derham on his team for the 2026 Punchestown Festival

“We are looking at him as a staying chaser, but are hoping he can hold his own at this level, and I think he can. He does go there fresh, but equally he goes there not battle hardened with the experience some of the others have.

“JJ (Slevin) just feels that on the drying ground that going three miles will suit him better. He is only five, but I think he will stay as I think he is a smart horse. It is a very good race against horses that are more experienced than him. He is short of experience, but I do think he has got a good amount of talent.

Derham said: “We have decided to run Le Frimeur in the Grade One three mile novice hurdle on the Wednesday at the meeting as opposed to the Champion Novice Hurdle over an extended two and a half miles later in the week.

And although Derham, who was on the mark at the meeting 12 months ago with the now retired Ascending Lark, knows that Wednesday’s assignment will be no walk in the park he believes the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned five-year-old can put up a bold show.

The son of Gemix will spearhead a competitive team the Boxford handler intends to take to the five-day meeting when bidding to follow up wins at Chepstow and Newbury when tackling three miles for the first time under rules on his Grade One debut.



Getting the ball rolling at the meeting for Derham and his team on Tuesday will be Washington, who will make his first start since January when lining up in the Listed Killashee Hotel Handicap Hurdle.

Derham said: “Washington will go there on Tuesday and this race has been the plan for quite some time. He won at Fairyhouse eighteen months go and he is back down to a sensible handicap mark.

“The drier the ground the better. He is not getting any younger, but I think he is in particularly good form.”

The ultra-consistent Escapeandevade will attempt to go one better than on his previous start at Newbury last month when tackling the Listed Frontline Security Handicap Chase on Thursday.

Derham said: “Escapeandevade had a great season in Britain. He is not well-handicapped, but he is tough. I think he will like a big galloping track like Punchestown. He could run a screamer and finish third.”

Twenty four hours later could be a big day at the meeting for the former jockey with Spirou set to contest the Frs Fencing Handicap Hurdle and the hat-trick seeking Norn Iron the QuinnBet Novice Handicap Chase, provided he gets in.

He added: “If Norn Iron gets in the novice handicap chase he will run. He needs eight to come out and we will know more tomorrow. I hope he gets in as he is in really good form and he has been trained for the race since his two wins at Sandown Park.

“I think the combination of chasing and stepping him up in trip to two and half miles has been key to him. I still think he is well treated. It will be a tough race, but I think he is fairly handicapped and he is an improving horse.

“Spirou is a horse that I’m quite sweet on. He runs in a two mile handicap hurdle. He won on his first start for us last time out at Newbury having had over eight hundred days off.

“I think he is pretty progressive and I think he is well treated. You could finish fifth at Punchestown and have run well. It will be a twenty runner field, and he will be short on experience, but I don’t think he will be running in nought to one hundred and twenty races for the rest of his life personally.

“I really like him and he is in good form. I think he is one of my best chances of the week.”

Bringing the meeting to an end for Derham on Saturday will be One Horse Town in the Ballymore Champion Four Year Old Hurdle.

And although Derham accepts the son of Threat faces a tall order in the Grade One contest he expects him to run better than he did in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

Derham said: “One Horse Town will run in the Grade One on Saturday. He wasn’t good enough in the Triumph Hurdle, and we are not expecting him to be up to it at Punchestown, but all of his owners are going, and we said we would end up here. He had a freshen up after Cheltenham and he will be a lively outsider. I think he will run better here than he did at Cheltenham. At Cheltenham we didn’t have him fresh enough, whereas he has had a bit of a break for this race.

“He has earnt over one hundred thousand pounds this year so he has paid for himself to go over there. He has had a brilliant season.

“You have to be lucky to go and have a winner at a place like this, but at the same time I don’t think they are going there as no hopers. They are going there with their chances and they can run nice races. If we come back with a winner that would be amazing.”