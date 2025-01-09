Harry Derham eyes double raid on Coral Lanzarote Hurdle

The young trainer, former assistant to his uncle Paul Nicholls at Ditcheat, suffered a major blow when a late-November storm and torrential rain left his gallop in Boxford completely unfit for purpose.

Having received financial help from his parents in order to fix the damage and resurface the area, Derham has emerged from a stressful time and is pleased to see his horses have been performing with credit on the track.

He's had a winner and three places since the turn of the New Year and sends two contenders for Saturday's Coral Lanzarote Handicap Hurdle, providing the weather doesn't get in his way once more.

Derham said: "We're just happy to be back racing and to have horses back running. And happy to have all the gallop drama behind us.

"It was enormously frustrating but was one of those things that - if happened - so we just had to react to it.

"It was a complete nightmare but it was one of those things where you couldn't just say 'oh well let's just see what happens'. It was done, it needed fixing so we just go on with fixing it.

"All the horses that we've got back started have been placed or run very well, which is good. And I'm excited to start talking about horses again and not just my gallop!

"There was so much nice racing at Christmas and I couldn't really take part in it. But it's done and I'm now in a position where I have lots of horses who are fresh for the last part of the season, so that's what I've got to focus on."