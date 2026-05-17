Hardwicke Stakes goal at Royal Ascot for James Owen trained Wimbledon Hawkeye

The son of Kameko signed off last season finishing down the field in the Breeders’ Cup Turf over a mile and a half at Del Mar having previously won the Grade Three DK Horse Nashville Derby Invitational Stakes at Keeneland.

However, The Gredley Family-owned colt will revert back to a mile and a quarter to contest either the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood on Thursday or the Group Three Star Sports Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown Park later in the month.

After putting the 2024 Royal Lodge hero Wimbledon Hawkeye through his paces over seven furlongs before racing at Newmarket on Saturday morning, the dual-purpose handler is confident of enjoying a successful season with the four-year-old.

Owen said: “Wimbledon Hawkeye had a busy time last year so he has had a lovely break. He galloped out well on the Rowley Mile on Saturday.

“He looks to me like he has strengthened up and he looks a different horse to what he used to look like so hopefully he has improved a bit.

"The plan is to go for either the Brigadier Gerard at Sandown Park or the Festival Stakes at Goodwood. We will confirm plans early in the week, but I think he has got the speed for either race.

"The Hardwicke is very much the plan afterwards. If he does well in that we could stay racing in Britain or we might go travelling with him again. He is a lovely horse to have in the yard.”