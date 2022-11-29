Kim Bailey will wait until next week at the earliest before thinking of making any plans for Happygolucky, who finished a fine third to Cheltenham Gold Cup hope L’Homme Presse at Newcastle on Saturday.

The eight-year-old won at the Grand National meeting in April 2021 after finishing second in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. However, he was having his first start since suffering a tendon injury which ruled him out completely last term. Happygolucky looked better than ever ahead of the start of the Rehearsal Chase and showed plenty of enthusiasm on his belated return in going down by four lengths. In-form Bailey is keen to see how he has taken his first outing following 595 days on the sidelines.