Happygolucky wins at Cheltenham

Happygolucky plans fluid after fine Newcastle run

By Simon Milham
13:01 · TUE November 29, 2022

Kim Bailey will wait until next week at the earliest before thinking of making any plans for Happygolucky, who finished a fine third to Cheltenham Gold Cup hope L’Homme Presse at Newcastle on Saturday.

The eight-year-old won at the Grand National meeting in April 2021 after finishing second in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. However, he was having his first start since suffering a tendon injury which ruled him out completely last term.

Happygolucky looked better than ever ahead of the start of the Rehearsal Chase and showed plenty of enthusiasm on his belated return in going down by four lengths.

In-form Bailey is keen to see how he has taken his first outing following 595 days on the sidelines.

The Andoversford handler said: “I thought it was a really good effort after the lay-off. It was just annoying the ground wasn’t suitable in the Paddy Power Gold Cup. I haven’t got any plan yet. I need to give him a week to 10 days to see how his legs come out of it, the usual story. I’d love to put a plan in front of you, but can’t at this stage.”

Meanwhile, Bailey ruled First Flow out of Saturday’s Tingle Creek at Sandown, preferring instead to head to Huntingdon on Sunday with the 10-year-old.

First Flow, winner of eight of his 15 starts over fences, will bid to land the Grade Two Peterborough Chase for a second year in succession – providing there is enough rain.

Bailey added: “First Flow was not confirmed for the Tingle Creek. He has been entered in the race at Huntingdon on Sunday. We are just sitting here trying to work out what the weather is going to be like. We will be on weather-watch for the next few days.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

