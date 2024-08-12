Haatem camp hopeful Deauville setback was only minor

Winner of the Craven Stakes on his three-year-old debut, Richard Hannon’s colt went on to finish third in the 2000 Guineas before pushing his esteemed stablemate Rosallion close in the Irish equivalent.

After subsequently being snapped up by prominent owners Wathnan Racing, Haatem enjoyed his day in the sun with a narrow success in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and hopes were high ahead of his return to Group One level in France.

However, with James Doyle unhappy with how his mount was moving on the way to the start, the son of Phoenix Of Spain was quickly declared a non-runner.

With an immediate X-ray failing to reveal any abnormalities, Haatem has now returned to Britain for further evaluation and connections are hopeful there is no major damage.