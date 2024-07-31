Guinness Galway Hurdle: Timeform tips

Timeform verdict

MY MATE MOZZIE warmed up for his third attempt on this race with a cracking placed effort at Royal Ascot in June and gets the nod to go two places better than last year. Jesse Evans is another who ran very well in this last year (finished second) and arrives fit from a spin on the Flat and heads the dangers along with Daddy Long Legs , one of eight from Willie Mullins, who is bidding for a sixth win in this since 2016. The shortlist is completed by Petrol Head , who sneaks in at the bottom.

What the trainers say:

Nicky Henderson is looking to tick off an omission from his illustrious roll of honour when Under Control heads for the ultra-competitive Guinness Galway Hurdle.

Incredibly in the last 10 years only three trainers have tasted success in the big handicap at Ballybrit. Willie Mullins has won five and Tony Martin four, with only Joseph O’Brien and Tigris River breaking up that monopoly. Like Tigris River, Under Control is owned by JP McManus, but she has not been seen January when second to Mullins’ Ashroe Diamond in a Grade Two mares’ event at Doncaster.

The five-year-old was supposed to run in Kelso’s Morebattle Hurdle in March, but was a victim of the ailment which affected several of the Seven Barrows string in the lead up to Cheltenham and since then she has been aimed at this.

“It’s been the plan for a long time to be honest, Nico (de Boinville) came up with it and we all thought it was a good idea, it looks the right race for her,” said Henderson. “She had a little break at Martinstown (McManus’ stud), she was supposed to run in the Morebattle at Kelso but wasn’t right so she went away then we brought her back with this in mind.

“You need to be a graded horse to win this these days and we’d like to think that she is, she’s still very unexposed but so no doubt are many of the others. I’ve had a few runners at Galway before, but I can’t remember one in the hurdle, I’ve definitely had runners in the Plate. I always enjoy going over. Daddy Long Legs could be tough to beat, but we are very happy with ours and hopefully she will run very well.”

McManus also runs the Mullins-trained Risk Belle and his racing manager Frank Berry said: “Under Control had a few hiccups which meant she didn’t get to finish out the season, but she seems to be back in good form and Nicky is happy with her.

“It’s a very competitive race and you need a bit of luck in running, but she goes there in good order and we just hope for a bit of luck. Risk Belle needs to get back to her best form – she’s struggled a bit this year in big handicaps. Willie seems to be happy with her, but she needs to get back to her best form to have a chance.”