Gstaad odds-on favourite for Irish 2,000 Guineas; Alparslan runs for Karl Burke

Starspangledbanner colt Gstaad claimed Group 1 glory on his final start at two in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Del Mar and resumed with a creditable second behind impressive winner Bow Echo in the Betfred 2000 Guineas earlier this month.

Beaten two and three-quarter lengths by George Boughey's charge on the Rowley Mile, Gstaad in turn finished eight lengths ahead of third home Distant Storm, and Charlie Appleby's colt is second-favourite for this weekend's Classic.

Fozzy Stack's Thesecretadversary finished fifth in the same race and Power Blue (Robson De Aguiar) was seventh. They also reoppose Gstaad this weekend, while away from the Newmarket form it is the Burke-trained Alparslan who is next in the market having made a successful start to his three-year-old campaign in last month's Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

The Middleham trainer said: "I think the key will be whether he stays. If he stays the mile well, then there's no reason why he shouldn't run a big race. I'm sure he'd be bang there at the furlong pole and then it'll be a question of how his stamina kicks in.

"He's in good shape, we're very happy with him and he'll love the ground. He's a course winner too so he's got a lot going for him and I'm looking forward to seeing him run."

Joseph O'Brien runs impressive Gowran maiden winner Go Just Do It, while Appleby has a second-string Pacific Avenue among the outsiders of the field and expected to help put some early pace into the race.