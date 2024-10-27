Group One near-misses leaves decision pending on Swingalong

The filly has been a narrow second in three Group Ones this season, including in the Champions Sprint at Ascot.

If the decision is taken to retire her, there is a possibility her career will end in Hong Kong but if she carries on for one more year she is unlikely to travel.

“We haven’t completely decided but a decision will be made shortly,” said Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager for owner Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum. “She’s still in great form and has come out of the race really well.

“The discussion is whether she stays in training, which if she does she probably won’t go to Hong Kong, but if Sheikh Juma decides to retire her to stud she might have one more bash in Hong Kong before going.

“She’s come so close in three Group Ones, that is why the temptation is there to bring her back for another year.

“When you are beaten a matter of inches in those sort of races, you almost think surely she can win one. She’s proved what a tough filly she is and how genuine she is.

“If she stays in training one more year she might have her head down at the right time.”

