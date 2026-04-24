Ground key to where Almaqam heads next

However, with conditions deemed unsuitable for the son of Lope De Vega at the Esher venue the Lambourn handler admitted he will now look at returning his stable star in Group One company next month.

The talented five-year-old, who was last seen finishing third behind Calandagan in the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot in October, had been entered in the Group Three bet365 Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown Park on Friday.

Walker said: “We ummed and arred about the the Gordon Richards. We know he is a Group One horse and that he is at that level. I don’t want to undermine the Gordon Richards, but there was nothing to really gain in it apart from blowing the cobwebs away so why risk it when it might be unsuitably fast.

"If it was a Group One on this ground I would have a go, but it is not. It is a long season, but it is frustrating that we are worrying about the ground with him in April. It is heartbreaking really.

“The Ganay was an option, but we knew the forecast was going to be dry and it was a case of whether we should supplement him or not.

“Probably what was the Prix Aga Khan IV or the Tattersalls Gold Cup would be the plan. It will be a case of looking which has most suitable ground.”