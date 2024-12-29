Ground key to The Jukebox Man’s Festival date

Ben Pauling will decide on The Jukebox Man’s Cheltenham target when he has a better idea what the ground is going to be like in March.
An impressive winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Boxing Day, he provided owner Harry Redknapp and jockey Ben Jones with a first Grade One winner.
The victory was over three miles, but he made a winning chasing debut over two and a half and Pauling would not be afraid to drop him to two miles for the Arkle if the ground is soft at the Festival, with no option over the intermediate trip now available.
“He’s all good, we’re very happy with how he is and everything will lean towards Cheltenham now and the forecast will determine what sort of race we run him in,” said Pauling.
“He was a bit sore on his heels the day after but that was only superficial, his legs are all fine and everything, but he’s just enjoying a few easy days.
“I think his jumping was exceptional, you don’t see many horses jump that fluently, let alone a novice, it was really something to watch and I think that will stand him in very good stead for later in the spring. Jumping that effectively is going to be a big bonus.
“Also, he jumped gun-barrel straight, which even I was surprised at, I honestly thought he’d move left at some point but he was as straight as a die.
“It was a foot-perfect performance really and he looked very good travelling in behind and had plenty of tactical speed when Ben needed it.”
