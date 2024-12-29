Ground key to The Jukebox Man’s Festival date

Ben Pauling will decide on The Jukebox Man’s Cheltenham target when he has a better idea what the ground is going to be like in March.

An impressive winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase on Boxing Day, he provided owner Harry Redknapp and jockey Ben Jones with a first Grade One winner. The victory was over three miles, but he made a winning chasing debut over two and a half and Pauling would not be afraid to drop him to two miles for the Arkle if the ground is soft at the Festival, with no option over the intermediate trip now available. “He’s all good, we’re very happy with how he is and everything will lean towards Cheltenham now and the forecast will determine what sort of race we run him in,” said Pauling.

