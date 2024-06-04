Greyhound Derby preview: Third round tips and analysis

It’s battle stations on Saturday night as the Star Sports and TRC English Greyhound Derby reaches its third round and we’ll see all of the participants in action.

I’ve probably been one of the more vociferous critics of Towcester in recent years but I have to admit that the Northamptonshire track have pulled their socks up. As a result, we’ve had largely clean run races and the peripheral optics have been right – the handlers dressed smartly in their branded parade coats and the starter addressing the dogs with a hearty wave of a crisp clean flag.

The British haven’t quite waved the white flag but the Irish appear to hold overall supremacy with odds of just 1/5 are available about their success – such is the depth of the raiding party.

Followers of the column are still in the hunt with our ante-post wagers (though Ower Cracker has to go down as an unlucky elimination) and headline bet, Clonrien Treaty, will be seen in the first heat (18:35) of the evening.

He will face off against Irish Derby winner, The Other Kobe and while that kennelmate has been flawless on his return from stud duties, I can’t help but think the pair should be closer in the market than is the case.

Bruiser can make presence felt

Unreal Bruiser is still 100/1 in places to win the Derby and he’s the sort of dog that can continue to qualify. Landing some tidy bets in the opening round, he kept on stoically to secure his place in the drum on Saturday. He is drawn in heat eight (20:40) against his kennelmate Burj Khalifa though has managed to avoid the big guns.

Loyalties aside, the bookmakers are split between King Memphis and De Lahdedah as their outright favourite, and in terms of racing styles, the pair couldn’t be more different.

King Memphis is an outright rasper from the boxes that likes to snuff out his rivals at an early juncture while Liam Dowling’s dog is more forensic in picking his way through the pack. The former appears in heat seven (20:22) – a contest that left draw watchers with their jaws on the floor as the magnitude of the assignment began to emerge.