Greenham Stakes: Zavateri out to stake 2000 Guineas claims at Newbury

The Group 1-winning juvenile was last seen finishing fourth behind the ill-fated Dewhurst Stakes winner Gewan at Newmarket in October, the form of which was given a considerable boost by Oxagon landing Thursday's Craven Stakes on the Rowley Mile.

So how is Johnson Houghton feeling ahead of her colt's first outing of the new campaign?

"A couple of things really, the sad demise of Gewan being one, as I knew he was going to the Greenham and I just didn't want us to go and have a really hard race first (before the 2000 Guineas). The other thing is, he's worked at home really well but I'm not sure I've got a horse good enough to take him and get him to do enough.

"I've been working him with Jumby who is a very good work horse and a very good lead horse but he just needs to do a bit more. Because he finishes his gallops, says 'that was easy, thank you, what next?'

"He's never been a super-impressive work horse. I looked back on a video of his work from last year - as he's working fine but not brilliantly - and I think yeah, okay, that's all he did last year. Possibly, he is working a bit better now than last year, but it's never going to be spectacular.

"I don't think he's grown a huge amount but he's done really well physically. He's put on weight, put on muscle and I'm really thrilled with him, he looks like a three-year-old and not a two-year-old now.

"It's a trial for a reason. He is going to improve hugely fitness-wise from the race as, like I said, I don't think I can do enough with him at home. But he is definitely ready to go and run and he will run really well, but he's going to come on a ton.

"We finished in front of Oxagon and he won the Craven, his form is pretty rock-solid, I don't think we need to worry about that.

"I'm very grateful to have a horse like him to go to war with."