Greatwood Hurdle aim for Burdett Road back at Cheltenham

Burdett Road had previously made a real name in the juvenile hurdling ranks last season and having scooped Grade Two honours in impressive fashion at Prestbury Park’s November meeting 12 months ago, will be back at the Cotswolds track on November 17.

James Owen’s smart dual-purpose performer was a Royal Ascot winner on the Flat at three and has been action on the level again of late, winning the Listed Godolphin Stakes in imperious fashion at Newmarket before trying his hand in Group One company on British Champions Day, not disgraced behind Kyprios.

“He’s come out of Ascot really well and I think during these few Flat runs he has learned to settle better,” said Owen.

“It (Ascot) didn’t quite go to plan and we hoped to make the running but he just popped out of the stalls slowly. But to be beaten only seven lengths by those top-class stayers I thought was a good run.

“He has done quite a bit of schooling between his last two Flat runs and we will now go hurdling with him and the Greatwood is the aim at the November meeting. It’s the same track he won on last year and it’s a nice race which will help decide which way we go in the season ahead.

“He’s only a four-year-old and for me he’s still progressing. The Greatwood is obviously a hugely competitive race and so it should be, but it’s the ideal starting point for him.”

