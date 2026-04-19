Great Barrier Reef in different league on Curragh debut

Aidan O'Brien's hotly-touted juvenile Great Barrier Reef ran out a six-length winner on debut at the Curragh.

The son of No Nay Never was sent off the 4/9 favourite under Ryan Moore for Sunday's Visit The Irish National Stud And Gardens Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden over six furlongs and there was never really a moment of concern for his backers. The chestnut Great Barrier Reef settled sweetly in second after a good break from the stalls and he readily went to the front over a furlong out without being asked too many questions. Front-running New Mexico was swept aside as the 100/1 shot Ischgl came through to take second but he was half a dozen lengths adrift of the classy-looking winner at the line. Bull Shark (3/1) was third for Robson Aguiar, David Egan and the Amo Racing team.

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O'Brien said on Racing TV: "We always thought he was nice, obviously he was doing everything very easily at home. He was never taken off the bridle and you never know what's going to happen when that does happen. "Ryan was very happy and he would have learnt plenty from today, we'll look forward to the next day. I think he might have been one of the first two-year-olds that Ryan would have rode (in homework) and he's always shown plenty of speed. "They didn't go very fast, he had a look so Ryan gave him a little flick just to get down and open up. You'd imagine he will come on a lot. You usually need two runs going to Ascot and we always viewed him as a Coventry/Heinz (now Phoenix Stakes)/Middle Park/Dewhurst type of horse, so couldn't be happier really."

Pats well done from Aidan O'Brien ❤️



What a performance from Great Barrier Reef! 🤩@Ballydoyle | @curraghrace pic.twitter.com/5VgtIQXVCw — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 19, 2026

Elsewhere on the card, fellow juvenile Star Prospect (9/2) made a bright start for Joseph O’Brien in the opening Arizona Blaze Standing At The Irish National Stud Irish EBF Race, while the same trainer also sent out Starford to land the Group 3 Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Alleged Stakes.