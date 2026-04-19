Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Great Barrier Reef justified the hype on debut
Great Barrier Reef justified the hype on debut

Great Barrier Reef in different league on Curragh debut

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Sun April 19, 2026 · 43 min ago

Aidan O'Brien's hotly-touted juvenile Great Barrier Reef ran out a six-length winner on debut at the Curragh.

The son of No Nay Never was sent off the 4/9 favourite under Ryan Moore for Sunday's Visit The Irish National Stud And Gardens Irish European Breeders Fund Maiden over six furlongs and there was never really a moment of concern for his backers.

The chestnut Great Barrier Reef settled sweetly in second after a good break from the stalls and he readily went to the front over a furlong out without being asked too many questions.

Front-running New Mexico was swept aside as the 100/1 shot Ischgl came through to take second but he was half a dozen lengths adrift of the classy-looking winner at the line. Bull Shark (3/1) was third for Robson Aguiar, David Egan and the Amo Racing team.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

O'Brien said on Racing TV: "We always thought he was nice, obviously he was doing everything very easily at home. He was never taken off the bridle and you never know what's going to happen when that does happen.

"Ryan was very happy and he would have learnt plenty from today, we'll look forward to the next day. I think he might have been one of the first two-year-olds that Ryan would have rode (in homework) and he's always shown plenty of speed.

"They didn't go very fast, he had a look so Ryan gave him a little flick just to get down and open up. You'd imagine he will come on a lot. You usually need two runs going to Ascot and we always viewed him as a Coventry/Heinz (now Phoenix Stakes)/Middle Park/Dewhurst type of horse, so couldn't be happier really."

Elsewhere on the card, fellow juvenile Star Prospect (9/2) made a bright start for Joseph O’Brien in the opening Arizona Blaze Standing At The Irish National Stud Irish EBF Race, while the same trainer also sent out Starford to land the Group 3 Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Alleged Stakes.

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING