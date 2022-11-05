His representative here showed tremendous tenacity having raced close to the pace throughout and then being all out to hold off the late surge of Gesskille by a nose.

The grey's owner Dai Walters and trainer Sam Thomas were involved in a helicopter crash earlier in the week and on Saturday mornng it was revealed that Walters had been switched to intensive care in hospital.

Thomas is still recovering at home, but his assistant James Standen hoped afterwards that the victory would prove to be a fitting tonic for the team.

Standen said: “The fire still burns at home and we’ve been trying to for a bit to unlock the key to him. He obviously likes those fences and he was dropping down (the handicap) - it’s nice that one has fallen his way.

“Sam is okay and he was able to pop in and do evening stables last night and stuff, but he’s pretty banged up to be honest. Our fingers are crossed for Dai, everyone is thinking about him. Sarah (Llewellyn, daughter) very much wants us to keep going which is what we’ll do and winners like that are what he needs really. All our thoughts are with him and his family and we’re hoping and praying for a speedy recovery.”

Thoughts with Walters family

Winning jockey Charlie Deutsch added: “All my thoughts are with them (the Walters family) and he’s a wonderful horse. He’s getting on now but he’s really taken to those fences. He’s been revitalised by them and Sam has done a great job, so hopefully it’s given everyone a pick me up.

“It’s not easy for a horse (to compete at this level consistently), they’ve got to be going to the well every time and it’s great that he’s sweetened up.

“When he jumped two out I was pretty happy and he was travelling strongly and he just wandered up the straight. I just wanted to get him over the last two and he was hanging a bit right coming to The Elbow, but when the other horse has come to him he’s battled back gamely. He’s a wonderful horse.”