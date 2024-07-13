Grand Prix de Paris: Sosie wins to earn 12/1 Arc quote

Under a confident ride from Maxime Guyon, Andre Fabre’s charge was kicked clear over a furlong out and ran on strongly for a convincing win.

Illinois, who sat handy and set sail for home shortly after the final turn, stayed on again to take second ahead of the previously unbeaten favourite Delius who made late headway from the rear of the field.

Tamfana was fourth having travelled well for much of the contest but Oisin Murphy’s partner was unable to land a telling blow.

Paddy Power make the winner a 12/1 chance for the Arc in October with his Prix du Jockey Club conqueror Look De Vega 3/1 favourite from 9/2.