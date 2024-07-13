Sporting Life
Maxime Guyon - rode Grand Prix de Paris winner
Maxime Guyon - rode Grand Prix de Paris winner

Grand Prix de Paris: Sosie wins to earn 12/1 Arc quote

By David Ord
19:34 · SAT July 13, 2024

French Derby third Sosie (10/3) saw off the British and Irish raiders to win the Group One Grand Prix de Paris at ParisLongchamp..

Under a confident ride from Maxime Guyon, Andre Fabre’s charge was kicked clear over a furlong out and ran on strongly for a convincing win.

Illinois, who sat handy and set sail for home shortly after the final turn, stayed on again to take second ahead of the previously unbeaten favourite Delius who made late headway from the rear of the field.

Tamfana was fourth having travelled well for much of the contest but Oisin Murphy’s partner was unable to land a telling blow.

Paddy Power make the winner a 12/1 chance for the Arc in October with his Prix du Jockey Club conqueror Look De Vega 3/1 favourite from 9/2.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

