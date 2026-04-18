Grand National winner Noble Yeats dies of colic aged 11

The 2022 Randox Grand National hero Noble Yeats has died at the age of 11 after suffering from colic.
Trained by Emmet Mullins and owned by Robert Waley-Cohen, whose amateur jockey son Sam rode him to Aintree glory on his final ever ride, he became the first seven-year-old to win the National since Bogskar in 1940.
He won three more times after his National success, taking his career tally to seven victories overall, his last win coming in the Cleeve Hurdle in 2024 where he beat Paisley Park by a head at Cheltenham.
Retired due to arthritis at the age of nine, he had his last race at Leopardstown during the 2024 Christmas festival.
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