Grand National latest: Nick Rockett out to qualify for Aintree, while Final Orders looks well handicapped

Last year's Randox Grand National hero Nick Rockett will make his first appearance since that memorable day last April in the Bluegrass Racehorse Cube Chase at Down Royal on Tuesday, and starting in the five-runner event over three and a quarter miles will ensure he becomes qualified for the defence of his crown with a week to spare.

Willie and Patrick Mullins haven’t had it easy finding a race for the nine-year-old who was a late withdrawl from the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown at the end of November and has suffered from small setbacks since.

Now he squares up to a Grade 1 winner from Aintree last year in Gerri Colombe, but at the end of a week that has produced many clues as to how things are shaping up ahead of April 11, a number of things do appear to have become a little clear.

Firstly, even by his standards JP McManus has the makings of his strongest ever squad. Forget not I Am Maximus - first and second the last two years and unraced since the Irish Gold Cup at last month's Dublin Racing Festival.

The two leading British-trained members of the green and gold club - Iroko and Jagwar - both ran in the top-10 in the Ultima on day one of the Festival, a race won by another McManus horse Johnnywho, who benefitted from a peach of a ride by Richie McLernon at Cheltenham.

His win doesn’t get a penalty for Aintree so he remains on 10-4 and needs more than a dozen horses to come out in order to get inside the top 34.

And what now for Spillane’s Tower, a race-morning withdrawl from the Gold Cup on account of the ground? Jimmy Mangan memorably has previous in the famous race and his charge has 11-8 to carry at Aintree.