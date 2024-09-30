Grand National could be ultimate aim for Flooring Porter

The Cleeve Hurdle and the Grand National are among the options under consideration for Flooring Porter following his brilliant display in the Kerry National.

Gavin Cromwell’s dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero secured his biggest victory over fences to date in last week’s Listowel feature, galloping his rivals into submission from the front. With a tilt at the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree in April under serious consideration, Cromwell could look to campaign his stable star back over the smaller obstacles in the meantime, with the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham in January identified as a possible target. Where and when Flooring Porter will run before the new year is up in the air, with his trainer keen to assess all opportunities before finalising plans.