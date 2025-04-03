Grand National 2025 confirmed runners and riders

The declarations for the 2025 Randox Grand National are complete and we now have a confirmed list of 34.
Randox Grand National runners and riders
- I Am Maximus (FR) 9 11 12 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland P. Townend
- Royale Pagaille (FR) 11 11 9 Mrs S. Ricci Venetia Williams Charlie Deutsch
- Nick Rockett (IRE) 8 11 8 Stewart & Sadie Andrew W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr P. W. Mullins
- Grangeclare West (IRE) 9 11 8 Cheveley Park Stud W. P. Mullins Ireland Brian Hayes
- Hewick (IRE) bl 10 11 7 Mr T. J. McDonald John Joseph Hanlon Ireland Gavin Sheehan
- Minella Indo (IRE) 12 11 3 Mr Barry Maloney Henry de Bromhead Ireland Rachael Blackmore
- Appreciate It (IRE) ts 11 11 2 Miss M. A. Masterson W. P. Mullins Ireland Sean O'Keeffe
- Minella Cocooner (IRE) 9 11 2 Mr David Bobbett W. P. Mullins Ireland Jonathan Burke
- Conflated (IRE) p 11 11 2 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Stumptown (IRE) bl 8 11 2 Furze Bush Syndicate Gavin Cromwell Ireland Keith Donoghue
- Hitman (FR) ts, p 9 11 1 Mason, Hogarth, Ferguson & Done Paul Nicholls Freddie Gingell
- Beauport (IRE) 9 11 1 Bryan & Philippa Burrough Nigel Twiston-Davies Sam Twiston-Davies
- Bravemansgame (FR) ts 10 11 0 Bryan Drew Paul Nicholls James Reveley
- Chantry House (IRE) bl 11 10 13 Mr John P. McManus Nicky Henderson James Bowen
- Threeunderthrufive (IRE) ts, p 10 10 12 McNeill Family Paul Nicholls Harry Skelton
- Perceval Legallois (FR) 8 10 12 Mr John P. McManus Gavin Cromwell Ireland Mark Walsh
- Kandoo Kid (FR) ts 9 10 11 Mr Michael Geoghegan Paul Nicholls Harry Cobden
- Iroko (FR) ts 7 10 11 Mr John P. McManus Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Intense Raffles (FR) 7 10 10 Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede T. Gibney Ireland J. J. Slevin
- Senior Chief p 8 10 10 Lucky In Life Syndicate Henry de Bromhead Ireland Darragh O'Keeffe
- Idas Boy (IRE) ts, p 11 10 10 Dozen Dreamers Richard Phillips Harry Bannister
- Fil Dor (FR) ts, p 7 10 9 Robcour Gordon Elliott Ireland Sam Ewing
- Broadway Boy (IRE) p 7 10 9 Mr D. M. Proos Nigel Twiston-Davies Tom Bellamy
- Coko Beach (FR) p 10 10 9 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
- Stay Away Fay (IRE) ts 8 10 9 Bell, Lyons, Hill Paul Nicholls Paul O'Brien
- Meetingofthewaters (IRE) h 8 10 7 Mr John P. McManus W. P. Mullins Ireland Danny Mullins
- Monbeg Genius (IRE) ts, p 9 10 6 Martin Tedham & Wasdell Properties Ltd. Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill Nick Scholfield
- Vanillier (FR) bl,ts 10 10 6 Mrs H. M. Keaveney Gavin Cromwell Ireland Sean Flanagan
- Horantzau d'Airy (FR) ts 8 10 6 Mr Jim Gill Michael Keady Ciaran Gethings
- Hyland (FR) 8 10 6 The Ten From Seven Nicky Henderson Nico de Boinville
- Celebre d'Allen (FR) p 13 10 6 Mr Allan Stennett Philip Hobbs & Johnson White Micheal Nolan
- Three Card Brag (IRE) p 8 10 5 Patrick & Scott Bryceland,McNeill Family Gordon Elliott Ireland Sean Bowen
- Twig 10 10 5 Mrs G. Morgan Ben Pauling Beau Morgan
- Duffle Coat (IRE) p 8 10 4 Mr Ray Stokes Gordon Elliott Ireland
Reserves
R35 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) ts 11 10 4 Mr Harry Redknapp Ben Pauling Ben Jones
R36 Roi Mage (FR) 13 10 4 Pryde/Van Der Hoeven/McGladery/Beaumont Patrick Griffin Ireland M. M. McDonagh
R37 Favori de Champdou (FR) p 10 10 3 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliott Ireland
R38 Fantastic Lady (FR) p 10 10 3 Mr E. R. Hanbury Nicky Henderson
Where can I bet on the Grand National?
Sky Bet - Offering 6 places instead of 4
Betfair - Get a £5 Free Bet to use on the Grand National when you bet £10
Terms and Conditions:
- Place a minimum £10 bet on Sportsbook
- New Customers Only
- Rewards valid for 30 days.
- 18+ Please Gamble Responsibly
Claim £5 Free Bet
Paddy Power - Get a £5 Free Bet to use on the Grand National when you bet £10
Terms and Conditions:
- New Customers Only
- Place a min £5 bet on Sportsbook
- Odds must be minimum evens.
- Free Bets valid for 30 days
- Further T&C's apply
- Please Gamble Responsibly
Claim £5 Free Bet
When is the Grand National?
The Grand National will begin at 4:00pm on Saturday the April 5.
Where is the Grand National?
The race is annually held at Aintree Racecourse in Merseyside, near Liverpool.
Where can I watch the Grand National?
The race will be broadcast by ITV and Racing TV, with coverage starting at 12:45pm
All about the Grand National
The Randox Grand National remains one of the most prestigious races in the world, with £1million in total prize-money and half of that sum going to the eventual winner, who will have to beat off their rivals and negotiate the 30 famous fences around Aintree’s spectacular course on Merseyside, Liverpool.
The Grand National is run over four miles, two and a half furlongs and the 2025 edition is due to start at 4pm on Saturday April 5. The great race, famously won three times by Red Rum in the 1970s and twice by the diminutive Tiger Roll much more recently, is these days made up of a 34-strong field featuring some of the best staying chasers in Britain and Ireland.
This year’s favourites include Cheltenham Festival hero Stumptown, the returning 2024 victor I Am Maximus and improving seven-year-olds Iroko and Intense Raffles. Noble Yeats became the first seven-year-old National winner since 1940 when springing a 50/1 surprise in 2022 and, at the other end of the age spectrum, Celebre d’Allen will be the oldest runner in this year’s line-up as the only 13-year-old in the race. The most recent 13-year-old winner was Sergeant Murphy in 1923.
Grand National Tip
Willie Mullins bids for back-to-back victories in the Randox Grand National and he looks to have several good chances, including MINELLA COCOONER who found his best form last spring when placed in the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse before winning the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown. He will enjoy the prevailing ground, looks on a competitive handicap mark and appears to have all the right attributes for a modern-day National, being a former Grade 1 winner over hurdles who is still at the peak of his powers as a nine-year-old.
Visit our Grand National Free Bets Page for all the latest offers and promotions
SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.