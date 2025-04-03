Grand National 2025 confirmed runners and riders

All about the Grand National

The Randox Grand National remains one of the most prestigious races in the world, with £1million in total prize-money and half of that sum going to the eventual winner, who will have to beat off their rivals and negotiate the 30 famous fences around Aintree’s spectacular course on Merseyside, Liverpool.

The Grand National is run over four miles, two and a half furlongs and the 2025 edition is due to start at 4pm on Saturday April 5. The great race, famously won three times by Red Rum in the 1970s and twice by the diminutive Tiger Roll much more recently, is these days made up of a 34-strong field featuring some of the best staying chasers in Britain and Ireland.

This year’s favourites include Cheltenham Festival hero Stumptown, the returning 2024 victor I Am Maximus and improving seven-year-olds Iroko and Intense Raffles. Noble Yeats became the first seven-year-old National winner since 1940 when springing a 50/1 surprise in 2022 and, at the other end of the age spectrum, Celebre d’Allen will be the oldest runner in this year’s line-up as the only 13-year-old in the race. The most recent 13-year-old winner was Sergeant Murphy in 1923.